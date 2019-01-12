Urgent: Une violente explosion dans un commerce à Paris, un lourd bilan redouté
Une forte explosion s’est produite samedi matin, rue de Trévise, dans le 9e arrondissement de Paris. Pompiers et secours sont présents en nombre sur les lieux. Un périmètre de sécurité a été établi. Le bilan “sera lourd”, a indiqué le ministre français de l’Intérieur Christophe Castaner en conférence de presse vers 11 heures. Un nouveau bilan des pompiers a fait état plus tard de douze personnes en urgence absolue, le pronostic vital étant engagé pour deux pompiers et trois civils. Vingt-quatre autres sont dans un état plus léger.
L’explosion accidentelle a eu lieu samedi vers 9 heures dans une boulangerie fermée et serait liée à une fuite de gaz sur laquelle les pompiers intervenaient.
Il y a d’abord une fuite de gaz, puis l’arrivée des pompiers, suivie d’une explosion ayant provoqué un incendie, selon le procureur de la République de Paris, Rémy Heitz.
L’un des pompiers est resté enseveli pendant plusieurs minutes.
De nombreuses vitres et vitrines à proximité ont été brisées par le souffle de l’explosion. Plusieurs véhicules ont aussi été touchés.
Le Premier ministre Edouard Philippe, le ministre de l’Intérieur Christophe Castaner, la maire de Paris Anne Hidalgo et le procureur de Paris Rémy Heitz sont descendus sur place.
Firefighters evacuate an injured person on a stretcher after the explosion of a bakery on the corner of the streets Saint-Cecile and Rue de Trevise in central Paris on January 12, 2019. – A large explosion badly damaged a bakery in central Paris, injuring several people and smashing windows in surrounding buildings, police and AFP journalists at the scene said. A fire broke out after the blast at around 9am (0800 GMT) in the busy 9th district of the city, which police suspect may have been caused by a gas leak. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
epa07276998 Emergency workers at the scene of an explosion at a bakery near Rue de Trevise in Paris, France, 12 January 2019. According to police, a suspected gas leak has lead to an explosion of a bakery in Paris, injuring several people and damaging surrounding buildings. EPA/YOAN VALAT
Firefighters extinguish a fire after the explosion of a bakery on the corner of the streets Saint-Cecile and Rue de Trevise in central Paris on January 12, 2019. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
Emergency workers and firefighters intervene after the explosion of a bakery on the corner of the streets Saint-Cecile and Rue de Trevise in central Paris on January 12, 2019. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
A person is evacuated by firefighters from an apartment after the explosion of a bakery on the corner of the streets Saint-Cecile and Rue de Trevise in central Paris on January 12, 2019. – A large explosion badly damaged a bakery in central Paris, injuring several people and smashing windows in surrounding buildings, police and AFP journalists at the scene said. A fire broke out after the blast at around 9am (0800 GMT) in the busy 9th district of the city, which police suspect may have been caused by a gas leak. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
A woman is evacuated by firefighters after the explosion of a bakery on the corner of the streets Saint-Cecile and Rue de Trevise in central Paris on January 12, 2019. – A large explosion badly damaged a bakery in central Paris, injuring several people and smashing windows in surrounding buildings, police and AFP journalists at the scene said. A fire broke out after the blast at around 9am (0800 GMT) in the busy 9th district of the city, which police suspect may have been caused by a gas leak. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
People are evacuated by firefighters from their apartment after the explosion of a bakery on the corner of the streets Saint-Cecile and Rue de Trevise in central Paris on January 12, 2019. – A large explosion badly damaged a bakery in central Paris, injuring several people and smashing windows in surrounding buildings, police and AFP journalists at the scene said. A fire broke out after the blast at around 9am (0800 GMT) in the busy 9th district of the city, which police suspect may have been caused by a gas leak. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
An injured man is treated by emergency workers after the explosion of a bakery on the corner of the streets Saint-Cecile and Rue de Trevise in central Paris on January 12, 2019. – A large explosion badly damaged a bakery in central Paris, injuring several people and smashing windows in surrounding buildings, police and AFP journalists at the scene said. A fire broke out after the blast at around 9am (0800 GMT) in the busy 9th district of the city, which police suspect may have been caused by a gas leak. (Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP)
epa07276994 Emergency peronnel help injured persons at the scene of an explosion at a bakery near Rue de Trevise in Paris, France, 12 January 2019. According to police, a suspected gas leak has lead to an explosion of a bakery in Paris, injuring several people and damaging surrounding buildings. EPA/YOAN VALAT
An injured person is evacuated by firefighters after the explosion of a bakery on the corner of the streets Saint-Cecile and Rue de Trevise in central Paris on January 12, 2019. – A large explosion badly damaged a bakery in central Paris, injuring several people and smashing windows in surrounding buildings, police and AFP journalists at the scene said. A fire broke out after the blast at around 9am (0800 GMT) in the busy 9th district of the city, which police suspect may have been caused by a gas leak. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)
An injured person is evacuated on a stretcher by emergency workers after the explosion of a bakery on the corner of the streets Saint-Cecile and Rue de Trevise in central Paris on January 12, 2019. – A large explosion badly damaged a bakery in central Paris, injuring several people and smashing windows in surrounding buildings, police and AFP journalists at the scene said. A fire broke out after the blast at around 9am (0800 GMT) in the busy 9th district of the city, which police suspect may have been caused by a gas leak. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)