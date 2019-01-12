Urgent: Une violente explosion dans un commerce à Paris, un lourd bilan redouté

Une forte explosion s’est produite samedi matin, rue de Trévise, dans le 9e arrondissement de Paris. Pompiers et secours sont présents en nombre sur les lieux. Un périmètre de sécurité a été établi. Le bilan “sera lourd”, a indiqué le ministre français de l’Intérieur Christophe Castaner en conférence de presse vers 11 heures. Un nouveau bilan des pompiers a fait état plus tard de douze personnes en urgence absolue, le pronostic vital étant engagé pour deux pompiers et trois civils. Vingt-quatre autres sont dans un état plus léger.

L’explosion accidentelle a eu lieu samedi vers 9 heures dans une boulangerie fermée et serait liée à une fuite de gaz sur laquelle les pompiers intervenaient.

Il y a d’abord une fuite de gaz, puis l’arrivée des pompiers, suivie d’une explosion ayant provoqué un incendie, selon le procureur de la République de Paris, Rémy Heitz.

L’un des pompiers est resté enseveli pendant plusieurs minutes.

De nombreuses vitres et vitrines à proximité ont été brisées par le souffle de l’explosion. Plusieurs véhicules ont aussi été touchés.

Le Premier ministre Edouard Philippe, le ministre de l’Intérieur Christophe Castaner, la maire de Paris Anne Hidalgo et le procureur de Paris Rémy Heitz sont descendus sur place.